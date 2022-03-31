Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,007. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

