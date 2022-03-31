StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SILC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. Silicom has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

