Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $77.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.17.
Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. 7,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,928. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.
In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.