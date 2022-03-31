Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $77.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. 7,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,928. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

