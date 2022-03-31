Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 7,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

