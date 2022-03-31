Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ TIG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 1,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 743,949 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 58,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

