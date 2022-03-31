Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kansai Paint stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

