F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $223.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,126 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

