TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 1,018,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,214,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

