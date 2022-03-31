TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.58. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

