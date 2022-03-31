Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.