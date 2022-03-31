Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,268 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

