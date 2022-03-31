Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 11,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after buying an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

