PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $428.27 million and $281.39 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00106714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

