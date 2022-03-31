Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.