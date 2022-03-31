Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.