BitTube Price Tops $0.0019 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $629,786.61 and $167.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00464542 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 223.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,540,345 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

