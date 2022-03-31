-$0.03 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,320. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

