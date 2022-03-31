Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

