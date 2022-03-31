Zacks: Analysts Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Park National reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.16. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,018. Park National has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

