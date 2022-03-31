Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts’ year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines, and a surge in total bookings in fourth-quarter 2021 are impressive. Revenues from both arms also rose in the quarter, which is encouraging. The launch of Guided Scheduling is also promising. Continued innovations auger well. The expansion of margins is another positive. New alliances and continued innovation bode well. Solid prospects in the Sunrise EHR platform raises our optimism on the stock. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ results in fourth quarter were better than expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry. Yet, healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry are threats to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition persist.”

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

