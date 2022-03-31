Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Equal Weight

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

NLSN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 103,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

