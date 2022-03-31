Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum's impending merger with Oasis Petroleum is expected to create a Williston Basin juggernaut with top-tier assets spanning over 972,000 net acres and daily output of 167,800 barrels of oil equivalent, improved cash flow generation and a substantial scale of operations. As a standalone, Whiting’s improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Post-bankruptcy, the company has come out with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,478. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

