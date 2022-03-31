B. Riley Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $46.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

CLF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. 297,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,458,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $98,287,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

