The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 258,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,936. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

