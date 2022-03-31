William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $6.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.09. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.00 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.31.

Shares of RH opened at $334.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

