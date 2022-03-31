Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

