Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.07. Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,269. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $519.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

