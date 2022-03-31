424 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.83. 943,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,284. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.