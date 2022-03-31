Insider Buying: RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH – Get Rating) insider Anne Carnell bought 70,000 shares of RAS Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,930.00 ($52,578.95).

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

About RAS Technology (Get Rating)

RAS Technology Holdings Limited provides integrated data, content, and software as a service (SaaS) solution to the racing and wagering industries in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Sri Lanka. It offers wholesale data, content and distribution, wagering technology and services, specialist data services to retail and private customers, digital and media, and consulting and integrity services.

