Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.15. 14,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

