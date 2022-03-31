Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead marketed drug, Ayvakit is approved to treat a rare cancer. The drug has seen a solid uptake since approval and is driving growth. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States and in Europe. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved only recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche has narrowed the revenue stream. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

BPMC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. 3,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.