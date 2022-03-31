Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,789. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

