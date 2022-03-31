Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Shares of Kubient stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,779. Kubient has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter worth $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kubient during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

