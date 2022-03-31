Akash Network Achieves Market Cap of $148.73 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Akash Network has a market cap of $148.73 million and $1.11 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.11 or 0.07173909 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.38 or 0.99858820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

