PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.33 million and $97,972.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00107193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

