$122.42 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to report $122.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.85 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $106.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $540.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 9,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,573. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

