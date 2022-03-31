Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suzano will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

SUZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

