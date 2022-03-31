9,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 41,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

