Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Buy

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 7,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

