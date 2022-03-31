Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 7,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.