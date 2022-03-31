Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 14,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

