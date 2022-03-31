Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,504. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

