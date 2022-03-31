IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.
IGMS traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,373,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $99.44.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
