Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

