Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
About Clarus Therapeutics
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
