Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 5,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,612. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $591.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.