Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,582. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sotera Health by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sotera Health by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

