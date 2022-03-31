Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSMX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,702. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

