Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 3.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.44. 140,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,536,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

