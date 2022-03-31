Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 2.6%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 365,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

