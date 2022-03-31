Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

