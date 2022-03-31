TAP Consulting LLC Invests $239,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. 110,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,639. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

